Inside the Scottish Field website and a fascinating new series

Scottish Field’s weekly podcast goes inside our own website this week, as well as highlighting a fascinating new podcast series.

Website editor Kenny Smith chats about what goes into the making of our site, and how it reflects the magazine, as we have sections covering homes and gardens, food and drink, the outdoors, travel, culture, fashion and beauty, and living, as well as other sections, such as for competitions and subscriptions.

Our guest this week is Col Gordon, who is set to present a new podcast, Landed – a personal exploration of land ownership and colonial legacy, from the point of view of a Scottish farmer’s son as he returns home to his family farm.

Launching on 29 June, Landed, by Farmerama Radio is produced by Katie Revell and Col, a 34-year-old baker and seed researcher who grew up on a 270 acre livestock farm in the Highlands – an area known to have the highest concentration of land ownership in Western Europe.

For more details, you can also visit www.farmerama.co

You can find this week’s Scottish Field podcast, as well as all of our previous episode, at www.anchor.fm/scottish-field

To find out more about how to subscribe to Scottish Field, just visit www.scottishfield.co.uk/subscriptions