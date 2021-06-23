Golden Shears competition coming to Royal Highland Show

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland has announced that Lister Shearing will be official equipment and clothing sponsor of the Golden Shears Sheep Shearing World Championships.

This is to take place during the 2023 Royal Highland Show from June 22–25.

The announcement was made during live streaming of shearing competitions at the Royal Highland Showcase (14–20 June) which attracted 270,000 viewers from across 87 countries throughout the week.

The World Shearing Council’s Golden Shears World Shearing and Wool Handling competition was due to take place at the 2022 Royal Highland Show, but due to the knock-on impact of Covid-19 and to maintain the integrity of the competition, it was decided that the event would be postponed until 2023.

Now plans are well underway for the event in two years’ time, in which competitors from over 30 countries will compete.

RHASS Chairman Bill Gray said: ‘We are thrilled and delighted that Lister Shearing is coming onboard as one of our sponsors for this prestigious competition. We very much look forward to working with them in the run up to the event.’

Martin Booth, Head of Sales & Commercial at Lister Shearing Equipment Ltd said: ‘Lister are incredibly proud to be the official equipment and clothing sponsor of Golden Shears, an event which we have proudly been sponsoring for over 50 years.

‘Our continued support for the event and the Royal Highland Show is testament to our values of putting the industry at the heart of what we do. Supporting the agriculture industry is a key strategic goal for Lister and being part of this event is a major part of the plan for the coming years.’

