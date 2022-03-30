A 44-year-old from Glenturrent for £4500

The Last Drop Distillers have announced the launch of their 2022 Collection.

This will feature three exceptionally rare, aged spirits: a 44 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch from the Glenturret Distillery (Release No.27), a 20-40 Year Old Japanese Blended Malt Whisky (Release No. 25), and a 70 Year Old Hors d’Age Petite Champagne Cognac (Release No 26).

As the brand continues its quest for forgotten treasures across aged spirits categories, the 2022 Collection celebrates several new frontiers for The Last Drop, including its first discovery of an ultra-

rare Japanese whisky, the unveiling of new livery and the launch of a monthly podcast series, The Remarkable.

To curate the 2022 Collection, The Last Drop team has travelled to the four corners of the world to uncover three extraordinary liquids, each with its own story to tell.

Release No. 25: The Last Drop 20-40 Year Old Japanese Blended Malt Whisky. The Last Drop team has long sought to release a whisky that encapsulates the artistry and expression of Japanese distilling. The Last Drop Distillers’ inaugural Japanese whisky provides a glimpse into the history of world-famous Japanese distilleries, including the now-closed Hanyu Distillery.

Considered by many as one of the most sought-after of whiskies, this 100% Japanese blend marries malts distilled and matured at the ex-Hanyu Distillery between 1980 and 2000, when the distillery closed its gates.

Presented at 120 proof (60% ABV), 177 bottles will be available worldwide at a suggested retail price of £4200 (including VAT).

Release No. 26: The Last Drop Hors d’Age Petite Champagne Cognac (70 Years Old). Distilled in a traditional wood-fired alembic still in 1950, this single estate cognac from the esteemed Petite Champagne terroir was crafted at a family-owned distillery on the banks of the Charente River during a pivotal time in France, when the Cognac region, and Europe as a whole, were recuperating after World War II. Presented at 90 proof (45% ABV), 375 bottles will be available worldwide at a suggested retail price of £3,250 (including VAT).

Release No. 27: The Last Drop 1977 Glenturret Single Malt Scotch Whisky (44 Years Old). This is a 44 year old Highland single malt from the legendary Glenturret Distillery as the third and final liquid within its 2022 Collection.

Officially established in 1775 but with illicit operations dating back as far 1717, the Glenturret Distillery is reputedly Scotland’s oldest distillery, and undeniably one of the most revered. The Glenturret’s longstanding reputation for traditional craftsmanship and small-batch production ensured the distillate produced in 1977 possessed the necessary character, structure and integrity to harness the benefits of almost half a century’s maturation, evolving into a single malt of great distinction and exciting depth.

Its patient maturation in an ex-sherry butt imparts a beautiful, amber-hued colour and an unmistakably bright, rich taste and finish.

Presented at 90 proof (45% ABV), 168 bottles will be available worldwide at a suggested retail price of £4500 (including VAT).

Rebecca Jago, managing director of The Last Drop Distillers commented: ‘We are delighted to introduce our 2022 collection of three truly remarkable spirits. Each of these bottlings is the result of time and effort spent in search of the rare, the unique and, above all, delicious spirits which possess the character and vitality we prize above all else.

‘We hope you enjoy them as much as we enjoyed both the journey of discovery and the tastes which surprised and delighted us.’

Earlier this year, The Last Drop debuted The Remarkable, a monthly podcast series hosted by Rebecca featuring some of the world’s most remarkable people as guests. Those who, in their work and lives, are going well beyond the everyday, every day; those who are pushing the

boundaries of their potential. The Remarkable podcast delves into what it takes to push frontiers, innovate beyond expectation and, ultimately, make this world more magical. Featuring polar explorer and TED speaker Ben Saunders as the first guest, episodes will be available on The Last Drop’s website as well as traditional podcast platforms.

Find our more about these drinks and the podcast at www.lastdropdistillers.com