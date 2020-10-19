When will I, will I be funded?

BROSS Bagels is launching its first crowdfunding campaign today to open a bakery in Portobello.

At the moment, bagels are produced in each of the chain’s six shops in Edinburgh.

Now, owner Larah Bross is converting a former bank opposite her Portobello branch into a bakery – and is giving fans the chance to become “share holers” in her business.

“We are excited at the prospect of finding ‘share holers’ who can help us take Bross Bagels to the next level while participating in a high level of innuendo,” she joked.

