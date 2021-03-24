We get the inside scoop on new ice cream flavour

One of Scotland’s most renowned ice cream brands is launching a new flavour for the summer.

After the success of its orange chocolate bar last year, Mackie’s of Scotland is launching a chocolate orange and honeycomb ice cream this month, the tenth flavour now available in the current range of family sized 1 litre tubs.

Scottish Field has sampled the zesty new flavour of ice cream, which is made with Mackie’s own dark chocolate, infused with real jaffa orange for a natural zingy taste with molten little pieces of honeycomb adding a balancing sweetness.

Although there chocolate is dark, it’s not too dark to the point of becoming bitter, and retains a delicious creamy sweetness that lingers pleasantly on the palate.

The honeycomb pieces are small enough to ensure you’re not crunching on huge chunks, which I often find off-putting when there are extra contents in an ice cream, and the orange flavour works in harmony with the chocolate to ensure you get a taste of a well-known confectionary. This isn’t theirs, this is Mackie’s!

We also tried the traditional Mackie’s ice cream, which is still a personal favourite. I first discovered it back in the 90s when I worked in Aberdeenshire, and it’s been a firm favourite ever since. I’ve a habit of mixing it around in my bowl until it’s a little softer, and a wee swirl of raspberry sauce through it makes it perfect for me!

Initial popularity with listings means the flavour will be available across Scotland in Coop, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Iceland.

Development director, and one of three sibling owners of Mackie’s of Scotland, Kirstin Mackie said: ‘We were blown away by the success of our orange milk chocolate bar last year, so naturally a chocolate orange ice cream had to be the next step.

‘Orange chocolate is a popular trend in confectionery at the moment and putting that into an ice cream for summer makes perfect sense!

‘We knew our next limited edition ice cream had to be truly special and this flavour is just that.

‘It’s a celebratory mix of some of our favourite ingredients – little sweet honeycomb pieces melting into the creamy chocolate orange ice cream.

‘We trialled many different combinations to achieve the right balance of taste between the three ingredients and then there was an internal debate on how to best name the new flavour – the dilemma being, in which order would you use the three words to describe the flavour!?

‘We’re looking forward to hearing feedback from our consumers – but I have to say that it’s possibly my favourite flavour yet!’

The brand’s own dark chocolate, made in the chocolate factory and hand-made honeycomb from its ‘sweetie kitchen’ is blended into ice cream made with milk and cream fresh from Mackie’s own cows – fitting with Mackie’s environmental ethos to make ice cream from “sky to scoop” on the farm, with farm produced ingredients, packaging and renewable energy.

The chocolate orange honeycomb ice cream is the first product in store displaying the new brand look for the company’s Indulgent range.

Mackie’s recently revealed its biggest rebrand in 30 years which includes new packaging and a new website, focussing on the company’s farming heritage and their product’s ‘dairy difference’.