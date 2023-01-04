Voting deadline approaches for Eat Game Awards

FANS have until 10 January to cast their votes in the Eat Game Awards.

Run by the British Association for Shooting & Conservation (BASC), the awards aim to recognise the best entrants across ten categories.

More than 70 individuals and businesses are in the running for the awards.

Organisers said that Scots on the shortleet include:

The Caddy Mann (Jedburgh) – best restaurant bub;

Glenquicken Farm (Newton Stewart) – best small retailer;

Great Glen Charcuterie (Roy Bridge) – best added value for its green pepper venison salami;

Castle Game (Linlithgow) – best added value for its mallard and hoisin sausages;

Highland Game (Dundee) – best influencer;

George Bower (Edinburgh) – best butcher.

Annette Woolcock, head of wild food at BASC, said: “The Eat Game Awards champions the hard work that thousands of people across the UK put into their game-related businesses and rewards them for their achievements which may otherwise go unnoticed.

“With just one week to go until the voting closes, now is your chance to throw your support behind that local business or person who you think deserves to be accredited for their endeavors and earn a winning spot in one of the many categories we celebrate.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages, in association with Cask & Still magazine.

Plus, don’t miss Suzanne Mulholland’s batch cooking recipes in the January issue of Scottish Field magazine.