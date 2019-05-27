Vegan tasting menu at Supper Club by Nico

Veganism has skyrocketed in recent years, bringing the plant-based lifestyle into the mainstream.

Almost 7% of the UK national population identify as vegan, which accounts to more than 3.5 million vegans embracing a meat and dairy-free lifestyle.

In celebration of veganism from Friday May 31 – Saturday June 8, a new seven course vegan tasting menu has been launched at Supper Club by Nico in Glasgow’s Southside offering delicious, sustainable vegan specials that will draw Scotland’s foodies’ attention to the growing trend.

Supper Club by Nico is the latest experiential dining concept to be introduced by celebrated Chef Nico Simeone – the talented chef behind Six by Nico, 111 by Nico, and Public House by Nico restaurant brands.

The venue located on Nithsdale Road is an exclusive 27 cover restaurant that is attracting formidable food connoisseurs to dine at one of the most talked about dining experiences. The restaurant acts as the core ‘test’ kitchen – a creative laboratory behind all Six, 111 & Public House menus.

Guests dining at Supper Club by Nico can now enjoy a seven course vegan tasting menu featuring – Spring Lettuce, Avocado & Cucumber Gazpacho; Isle of White Tomato Tartare, Verjus granita, Sourdough Crisp; King Oyster Mushroom ‘Risotto’ with Truffle & Black Garlic & Parsley Foam; Broad Bean & Garden Pea Agnolotti, White Asparagus, Violet Artichoke & Amalfi Lemon; Curry Roasted Cauliflower, Aubergine Caviar, Barbecue Leeks; Raspberry & Almond Arlette, Bitter Chocolate & Tofu Ganache and finally, Coconut Creme, Banana & Yuzu sorbet.

Chef Nico Simeone said: ‘The launch of our new seven course vegan tasting menu is in response to our growing, ethically inspired customer base, looking for delicious alternatives to meat. Many of our diners across our restaurant group are asking for more options to reduce their meat consumption and we hope the introduction of our inaugural vegan menu will appeal to both new and existing guests.’

At Supper Club by Nico, Chef Nico invites guests to try cutting edge, ever evolving dining concepts. Each of Supper Clubs menus will take guests ‘by surprise’ and cooking periods and menu prices will vary with each concept.

Supper Club by Nico is open on Friday and Saturday’s only with a limited number of bookings available for each sitting. The seven course vegan tasting menu is priced at £28 per person with vegan snacks to accompany from £5.

The vegan menu will run for two weeks only from Friday May 31 – Saturday June 8 (inclusive). To book Supper Club visit https://supperclubglasgow.co

Supper Club by Nico is located at 142 Nithsdale Road, Glasgow.