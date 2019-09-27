Up and coming chefs take the Number One helm

Two of the UK’s most up and coming chefs will jointly take the helm of Michelin-starred Number One at Edinburgh’s iconic landmark hotel, The Balmoral.

On 11 November, Ian Scaramuzza (Roux Scholar 2015) and Mark Donald (ex Hibiscus will be combining the elevated skill and flair honed over the course of their respective, distinguished careers.

It will also be a reunion for the two chefs, who have previously occupied senior positions together at multiple Michelin starred restaurants.

The pair originally met working for chef Andrew Fairlie at the Gleneagles Hotel.

Ian will be returning to his homeland from San Francisco where he heads up In Situ at the city’s Museum of Modern Art, dubbed ‘America’s most original new restaurant’ by The New York Times.

Mark Donald joined Number One earlier this year from Sydney, where he was Head Chef at Bentley Restaurant & Bar. Prior to this Mark was Senior Sous Chef at Claude Bosi’s 2 Michelin Star Hibiscus in Mayfair, London.

The bespoke eight-course tasting menu will be shared between Mark and Ian, with each chef creating a number of courses, showcasing the finest Scottish produce available and inspired by their unique experiences in kitchens all over the world.

The dinner will be ticketed at £150 per person (plus an option for paired wines), with availability for fifty guests. Tickets include canapés on arrival and petit fours with coffee to finish.

To book or for further information, visit https://www.roccofortehotels.com/hotels-and-resorts/the-balmoral-hotel/restaurants-and-bars/number-one/events/