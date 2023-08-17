Two Scots brands shake things up with cocktail

A PAIR of Scottish companies have unveiled a ready-to-drink Margarita cocktail.

Bute-based Braw Liquor Club has included Blackthorn Salt from Ayr as one of the ingredients in its West Coast Margarita.

The tipple also contains tequila blanco from Mexico, agave nectar, and lime.

Braw has released the cocktail in 200ml and 500ml bottles.

Elizabeth Mackirdy launched her company during lockdown after returning home to Bute from London.

Braw is her first foray into the drinks industry, having spent more than 10 years as a fashion buyer for department stores including Fenwick, House of Fraser, and Selfridges.

Her cocktails won gold and silver prizes at the 2022 Scottish Retail Food & Drink Awards, while the design for her packaging was a finalist at the 2022 Scottish Design Awards.

Other cocktails in her range include Bramble and Old Fashioned.

Gregorie Marshall founded Blackthorn Salt in 2018 and harvested the first batch of sea salt crystals from his evaporation tower made of thorns the following year.

His salt won two stars in the 2021 Great Taste Awards and has been hailed by chefs including James Martin and The Hairy Bikers.

