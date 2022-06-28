Tom Kitchin creates Scottish Open menu

CHEF Tom Kitchin has teamed up with fellow cook Mun Kim to create a Korean-inspired menu for the Scottish Open.

The three-course selection will be served at the golf championship, which tees off on 7 July.

It will also be available on 4-10 July at the Michelin-starred chef’s Bonnie Badger restaurant in Gullane, just a few miles further along the East Lothian coast from The Renaissance Club, which is hosting the competition.

The starter consists of Golden Cross goat’s cheese tart with beetroot and Korean-spiced chestnut.

It’s followed by Bibimbap with fillet of Scotch beef, seasonal Scottish vegetables, and gochujang dressing.

It concludes with whisky baba, served with Korean-spiced poached pear and Chantilly cream.

Mun is a former Wall Street banker, who now runs his eponymous restaurant in Munich, and specialises in sushi, as well as other Chinese, Japanese, and Korean dishes.

The Scottish Open is being sponsored for the first time this year by Korean carmaker Genesis, the luxury marque owned by Hyundai.

This will be the fourth time that The Renaissance Club has hosted the tournament, which was first played in 1972.

This year competition marks the first time that the contest will be part of both golf’s European Tour and the PGA Tour.

It comes just ahead of The Open returning to St Andrews to mark the tournament’s 150th anniversary.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.

Plus, check out the recipes from Cafe Cuil on Skye in the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.