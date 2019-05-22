Time for a rum-bunctious experience in Edinburgh

This summer, the spirit of the Caribbean is coming to Scotland with a secret city centre rum tasting.

Edinburgh bar Nightcap will be hosting a rum tasting by spirits specialist Distiller’s Nose on 13 June that will feature a flight of four distinct rums from across the world.

The event presents the opportunity to enjoy a spirit synonymous with summer. What’s more, those wishing to earn precious son and daughter points can accompany their dads to the event as a pre-Father’s Day treat.

Matthew Pauley, an ex-distiller of Bombay Sapphire and now assistant professor of brewing and distilling at Heriot-Watt University, will present the tutorial at the York Place bar three days before Father’s Day.

Having made his name as a master distiller taking on the role of educating the next generation of creative spirits manufacturers on the renowned brewing and distilling course at Heriot-Watt University, Matthew, founder of Distiller’s Nose, has extensive knowledge and experience. He has hosted sold-out tasting across the UK and is looking forward to sharing his expertise in Edinburgh tasting next month.

‘Having previously conducted gin tastings in this fair city, I know that the spirits aficionados of Edinburgh make for an enthusiastic audience,’ said Matthew.

‘Many people conducting tastings and masterclasses are public-facing and don’t come from a manufacturing background, and many are paid to sell a certain product. Distiller’s Nose gives peoples an ideal opportunity to experience a broad spectrum of spirits and receive educated guidance and an objective opinion from someone who has actually studied and made spirits.’

Matthew will introduce guests at Nightcap to a flight of four popular and lesser-known rums, inviting questions and passing on guidance so that rum connoisseurs and complete beginners alike can enjoy a more informed and fulfilling sampling of the spirit.

Tickets, priced at £20, can be purchased here.