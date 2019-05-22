Drumlanrig Castle hosts a nature-filled day for families

The team at Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate have a jam-packed line-up of Ranger events throughout May and June for all the family to enjoy.

Events include a Teddy bear Picnic where parents, little ones and their favourite teddies are invited to join the Rangers for a fun afternoon on Sunday 26 May.

For £2 per child, visitors can enjoy games, stories, music and, of course, a picnic in the picturesque grounds of Drumlanrig from 11am-1pm. Alternatively, on Sunday 2 June visitors are invited to see the world through the eyes of a bug at the Life in the Undergrowth event at no additional cost.

The team at Drumlanrig also provide self-guided walking events throughout the visitor season, with mystical themes including Pixies and Fairies, Heroes and Villains and Princes and Princesses. Budding explorers can set off on a quest through the estate anytime between 11am and 4pm by following an activity sheet available from the castle shop for just 30p each.

Richard Clarke, Countryside Ranger at Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate, said: ‘Our grounds, gardens and woodlands are home to lots of wildlife and we hope that our sessions will provide a fun and educational opportunity for visitors.’

Entry to the estate costs £6 for adults, £4.50 for children aged 5-16 years, and under-5s go free.

A small additional fee applies to take a Castle Tour. Alternatively, seasons passes offer unlimited entry to the estate during opening hours and exclusive discounts. They cost £20 for adults and £35 for families (two adults and three children).

Visitor season at Drumlanrig is from 10am–5pm daily. The Castle will be open for tours on the following dates: 25–27 May and 1 July – 31 August.

Visit their website for more details.