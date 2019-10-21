MasterChef winner Irini to headline festive Foodies

MasterChef 2019 winner Irini Tzortzoglou is coming to Edinburgh this winter.

Following a record breaking Summer Foodies Festival at Inverleith Park, the 15th Christmas Foodie Festival will take place at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre from 22-24 November 2019.

The organisers are delighted that Irini will be joined by the Scottish runner-up, Jilly McCord, in presenting cookery demonstrations.

There will also be a host of Scottish chefs, with festival favourites such as Neil Forbes and Mark Greenaway to others new to the Foodies Festival

With Masterclass sessions at previous festivals proving incredibly successful, this year these will be expanded to two venues within the EICC. The first will have classes on begels, canapés, cake making and decorating and the second will have classes on garland making, Christmas cocktail as well as wine and champagne tasting.

The children’s events have also proved popular so this section of the weekend’s programme will also be expanded with lots of classes on baking and Christmas crafts.

Visitors to festival can expect over 100 stalls selling some of the best produce that Scotland has to offer in both food and drink.

Whilst browsing and tasting what is on offer they will be entertained by local choirs getting them in the spirit with Christmas carols and popular seasonal songs.

The event runs on Friday 22 November from 5-9pm, on Saturday 23 November from 10am-5pm, and on Sunday 24 November from 10am-5pm. TIcket prices – Friday: Adult £10 (£8)/12-18 Year Olds £5/Under 12s Free/Family (two adults and up to four children) £25. Saturday and Sunday: Adult £14 (£12)/12-18 Year Olds £5/ Under 12s Free/Family £25. VIP Tickets £35 (per day): includes a glass of bubbly on arrival, access to the VIP area, goody bag, priority entry to theatre and masterclass sessions and refreshments.

Tickets are on sale now and are available HERE or by calling 0844 995 1111.