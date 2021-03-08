There’s a hole lotta love in this Mother’s Day treat

Edinburgh’s Bross Bagels has launched a Mother’s Day deli delivery package set to make deserving Mamas across the city feel truly appreciated and ‘hole-some’ this Mothering Sunday.

The hole-some Mother’s Day deli delivery package includes a selection of freshly baked bagels, and a choice of four different bespoke brunch packages to suit any mama’s taste buds.

The perfect bagel bundles include; the ‘meat loving mums’; a mixed selection of 12 bagels, peppered pastrami, chicken and a collection of cheeses, alongside Bross’ irresistible brownies, the ‘lox-loving mums’; which comes in small (6 bagels) or large (12 bagels) and includes hot and cold smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers and pickled red onion, or the ‘plant loving mums’; which comes delivered with 12 vegan bagels, facon, vegan cheeses, potato salad, pickles and dressings.

Available for collection or delivery on March 13 and 14 , the limited-edition Mother’s Day packages start from £13.25.

To ensure you have the box for breakfast on Sunday, the Bross team recommend ordering for delivery on Saturday.

A mum to two girls herself, Bross Bagels founder Larah Bross is keen to give a shout out to all the hard workings mums out there who deserve to be spoilt with the best bagels in town.

Larah said: ‘It’s been a dicult year for us all but let’s hear it for the mamas!

‘This year especially, we need to let them know how amazing they are. They’ve been the home-schoolers while working from home, the ones making banana bread while the world goes bananas, holding families together while falling apart, or merely putting up with being imprisoned with the dads without respite – you only have one mum and you know all she’s done!’

For more information and to order the Bross Bagels Mother’s Day packages, visit www.brossbagels.com, choose delivery and select Bross Deli, where you can select from the catering menu for pre-orders.