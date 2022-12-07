’TIS the season for tea, and for the true connoisseur, it has to be The Wee Tea Company.

The Wee Tea Company was founded in 2012, and began primarily as a wholesaler, blending fine tea and other ingredients for exclusive clients, including the V&A Dundee, Caledonian Sleeper, Crear Hotels, Gleneagles Hotel, the Signet Library and many other fine establishments.

But during the pandemic, with the hospitality sector hurting, the team got creative and began to focus on retail sales of their popular lines. And we are so glad they did, because now everyone can enjoy their wonderful tea creations – anywhere, anytime.

Just ask their thousands of happy customers, for the real brew enthusiast it has to be Wee Tea Company. From the refreshing caffeine free Rhubarb Rooibos, winner of the Scottish Retail Food and Drink Awards 2021, to the more traditional Breakfast Blend, there is something for every taste- even the Scottish speciality, Iron Brew flavoured tea. And this time of year surely calls for a special treat, such as the limited edition Spiced Apple Cider Bubble tea and Christmas Chai. Choose from luxury loose-leaf teas, biodegradable bags and handy wrapped teabags.

Black, white, green, fruit, herbal or oolong- whatever your tea tendency, The Wee Tea Company online shop has a huge variety of choice, so Christmas shopping is easy. You can pick a mix from teas, coffees, teapots, cups and infusers to create your own gift box or choose a beautiful hamper box or gift sets. Santa’s elves have put together teapot gift sets that include a selection of brew, as well as mug and infuser sets. Or how about a tea advent calendar, and for those on Santa’s very nice list, we recommend our Wee Tea Club Monthly service, delivering tea by post to a lucky someone’s door. There is even free UK delivery for orders over £25.

Stop in at their Dunfermline location in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre or browse their online shop at www.weeteacompany.com. You can also find them at fine stockists such as Incontri, Loch Leven’s Larder, Cafe Wynd and Fire Station Creative.

