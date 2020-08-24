The Three Chimneys makes TripAdvisor’s UK top 10

THE Three Chimneys restaurant with rooms on Skye has reached one of travel website TripAdvisor’s UK top 10 lists.

The eatery was placed at number seven in TripAdvisor’s “Traveller’s Choice: Best of the Best Awards 2020” in its best fine dining restaurant category.

Chef Scott Davies, who joined the restaurant in 2015, said: “As a team, we are very proud of the food and drink that we serve at the restaurant, championing the best produce the Isle of Skye has to offer.

“We work with some of the very best suppliers on Skye so we wouldn’t be where we are today without them and their support.”

The Three Chimneys opened in 1985 and was bought by present owner Gordon Campbell Gray last year.

Read more restaurant news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.