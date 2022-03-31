The spring menu is launched at Eusebi’s Deli

As winter layers are shed and the trees begin to blossom, the team at one of Glasgow’s most treasured Italian eateries is preparing for the spring season with a new menu and extended opening hours.

Eusebi Deli and Restaurant, situated in the west end of the city, has launched its springtime menu with a host of new seasonal delights for brunch, lunch and dinner.

The creation of owner Giovanna Eusebi, head chef Sebastian Wereski and the talented kitchen team, guests can choose from specials such as Gigha halibut with chopped mussels and lemon; 14oz, 30 day aged, beef tagliata on the bone; agnolotti, handmade pillows filled with lemon ricotta and wild garlic butter; and squid ink paccheri, the perfect pasta for seafood lovers served with mussels, clams, prawn, squid, chilli and white wine.

Eusebi’s own sourdough roman pizza selection has also had a revamp too, with the addition of Garden Primavera, a base topped with courgette crema, peas, courgette ribbons, broad beans and mint, as well as Carne Primavera with lamb mince, capers, wild garlic and pecorino, and Finnochiona, a tomato base topped with fennel salami, black olive and torn mozzarella.

All are catered for at the west end venue, including vegan diners, who can choose from small plates such as purple sprouting broccoli grilled with lemon, served with whipped fennel hummus, capers and olives; citrus salad with grapefruit, orange, cucumber, fennel and pistachio crumb; roman-style fried whole artichoke; and primavera pasta fagioli with artichoke, white bean and zesty salsa verde.

After some reduced opening hours throughout the winter months, Eusebi’s is once again open six days per week, from Wednesday to Monday, 8am until late for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.

A family-run business with a 40-year history, Eusebi’s has become one of Glasgow’s much-loved Italian institutions for its authentic dining experience with modern dishes, excellent, quality produce and its warm and welcoming front of house team.

For more information on Eusebi’s, visit https://eusebideli.com