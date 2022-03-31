Glasgow’s Shucks restaurant opens in style

The latest addition to Glasgow’s ever expanding foodie scene has opened its doors to the public.

Shucks is brought to you by Paul and Chris Charalambous, the team behind Michelin starred Cail Bruich, as well as Brett and Epicures. This time they have teamed up with serial entrepreneur Oli Norman, the man behind itison, to open this fine dining seafood experience.

If the preview night last week is anything to go by, diners are in for an absolute treat. Situated in Hyndland in what used to be Nick’s Bar, the transformation is remarkable. Glasgow’s beautiful people were out in force and were greeted by a warm and welcoming orange glow from the external lighting – along with a glass of very nice bubbly obviously.

Inside customers are immediately met by the hugely impressive bar area, all gleaming with brass fixtures and plush bar stools. Dining is spread over two floors of effortlessly cool décor with an industrial-chic vibe. Hanging pendant light bulbs abound and with bare brick to the fore and some creative use of rope for screening, you might just be in one of the coolest loft conversions this side of Manhattan.

So, if the décor ticks all the right boxes, what about the food?

Well, the preview night wasn’t about the full dining experience, it was more about sampling little nuggets of fresh seafood loveliness. Local fish merchant John Vallance supplies fully traceable and ecologically approved seafood from sustainable sources, and this reflects in the taste. Heading up the kitchen is Shaun Haggarty, previously head chef at Cail Bruich, who is combining his passion for Scottish fish and shellfish with Asian influences from his international career.

We began with a selection of some of the freshest oysters I have tasted. The absolute star was the oyster drowned in 15-year-old Bowmore. My dining companion, who is not a huge whisky fan, was absolutely blown away by how much the sea water smoothed the whisky and let the oyster sing.

We followed this with beautifully plump clams cooked in champagne with green chilli and coriander which were absolutely stunning in their simplicity. As the impeccable waiting team kept our glasses topped up from the champagne and wine stations we were also treated to a gorgeous hors d’oeuvres with gilda-house preserved sardine, smoked olive and guindilla chilli. I’d order it by the bucket load. One final morsel of impeccably cooked turbot ended our evening and we left absolutely certain that the Charalambous brothers have added another jewel in Glasgow’s culinary crown and that my partner and I will return soon for the full dining experience.

The drinks menu at Shucks includes a champagne trolley and seasonal cocktails focusing on providing a progressive drinks selection as well as a curated wine list by the group’s head sommelier. To find out more about the 80-cover seafood restaurant, bar and outdoor terrace, please click here.

Shucks,

168 Hyndland Rd

Glasgow

G12 9HZ