The Newport Restaurant: MasterChef winner announces closure amid soaring costs

MasterChef winner Jamie Scott has announced the closure of his Newport restaurant amid rising costs.

Last year Jamie, who was crowned the BBC MasterChef Professionals winner in 2014, was awarded a coveted third AA Rosette for the restaurant in Fife.

But now the chef has told customers the restaurant, which he opened with wife Kelly in 2016, is closing as they can’t afford to be in the building anymore.

Their last service will be 7 April. The Newport Bakery and Sandbanks Brasserie will continue running.

‘With the most profound regret we are informing you of our pending closure,’ Jamie said.

‘This decision has not been taken lightly. Unfortunately, in the current climate, we can simply no longer afford to be within our beautiful building.

‘The rising costs of all utilities have contributed to this decision, and we have tried our best to overcome or find another way forward to no avail.

‘The Newport Bakery & Sandbanks Brasserie will continue, and you’ll find many familiar faces within these businesses going forward.

‘We want to thank our team massively. They have been compassionate, kind and supportive as always. However, just like ourselves, they are gutted not to see it continue. We believe our food and service are at its best, making the decision to close even harder.

‘The Newport Restaurant has been at the core of everything we have evolved into, in business & personally. We’ve built our family up, in and around this, alongside many of our team too.

‘We are proud of everything we achieved as a team over the last eight years. From our opening year, winning AA Restaurant of the Year for Scotland to the previous year, earning three AA Rosettes.

‘Thank you to our amazing guests who, over the years, have been with us in the good times and rallied behind us in the hard times. We would never have got this far without you all and have always been grateful for your support and custom.’

