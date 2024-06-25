The Macallan to open new fine dining restaurant on iconic estate

In 2021, The Glenturret Lalique became the first restaurant inside a distillery to achieve Michelin recognition.

Just a few years later, it followed it up with a second star, making it one of only two places in Scotland to hold the prestigious award.

But now Speyside distillery Macallan could be about to follow in its footsteps after it announced the opening of a new dining experience on the distillery’s estate.

The Scotch whisky brand has teamed up with acclaimed Spanish restaurant El Celler de Can Roca to create TimeSpirit, which will offer diners a nine-course tasting menu.

El Celler de Can Roca, run by the brothers Joan and Jordi, is an iconic fine dining restaurant in Girona which has three Michelin stars. TimeSpirit, will be their first dining concept outside of Spain.

El Celler de Can Roca has been one of The Macallan’s longest partnerships. For more than 12 years they have curated culinary creations together.

‘From our beginnings in 1824, we have had a long history with Spain and its wines – particularly Jerez, so to bring these two brands together for a permanent Dining Experience on The Macallan estate is an incredible ambition realised,’ Jaume Ferràs, creative director at The Macallan, said.

‘El Celler de Can Roca’s philosophy mirrors that of The Macallan, with a deep inspiration from nature, a commitment to community and a relentless pursuit of innovation and this will be showcased for everyone to experience within the new menu.’

The restaurant will sit at the heart of The Macallan’s estate, with a 30-seat dining room designed by award-winning architect and designer David Thulstrup, who designed Noma restaurant in Copenhagen.

The space has been reimagined to create a dining experience immersed in nature, as diners overlook sweeping views onto the rolling hills of Speyside.

‘El Celler de Can Roca’s bond with Scotland is thrilling and TimeSpirit will enable us to envisage what El Celler de Can Roca would be like on the 60th parallel north,’ said the Roca brothers.

‘The many trips we have made to Scotland and the inspiration we have found in its old cookery books have afforded us the chance to pay homage to Scottish cuisine.

‘We have been all over the country, drinking in its spirit, devoting time to it and we would now like to share our cooking through The Macallan.

‘We celebrate our longstanding partnership as part of The Macallan’s 200th anniversary and distil its exciting history from the kitchen.’

TimeSpirit will open to diners in late summer 2024.

Read more Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.