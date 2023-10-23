The Macallan Launches Collab with Stella and Mary McCartney

Their memories of Scotland stem from their childhood home on the West Coast, where they spent days on a farm in Kintyre with their father Paul McCartney.

And now Stella and Mary McCartney are paying homage to their memories of Scotland by collaborating with The Macallan on a new release.

As children, the sisters spent time on the family farm with their dad Paul, while he was in the midst of The Beatles’ split, and their emotional ties have never wavered.

For them, Scotland is a place of comfort and nostalgia, a homecoming.

Now, they have partnered with The Macallan on the creation of the third edition of The Harmony Collection, a limited annual release series.

The collection features two expressions – The Macallan Harmony Collection Green Meadow and Amber Meadow, inspired by The McCartney sisters’ love of Scotland.

A first for Stella and Mary, the partnership with The Macallan marks a creative union of the McCartney sisters.

‘We all – The Macallan, Mary and I – wanted to create a collection that celebrated the highest quality of materials and incredible craftsmanship that would be fitting of the shared values between us all,’ said fashion designer Stella.

‘We envisaged pieces that were limited, yet would work together as a family.

‘The idea was to have it live in your home, stand out, and of course be of the highest quality.’

The third release in the Harmony Collection celebrates the lands of Scotland, with the presentation boxes and bottle labels having been made using discarded meadow cuttings.

The packaging of each release features photography of The Macallan Estate, captured by Mary McCartney.

The sisters have also designed 11 lifestyle accessories to go along with the collection.

They include, handmade glassware, a ceramic flask, a pair of brass ice stamps and a brass napkin weight in the shape of an acorn, as a tribute to the oak casks which mature The Macallan whisky.

‘This range wouldn’t be what it is if we weren’t able to spend that time with The Macallan,’ Mary said.

‘I felt really proud to bring my little sister with me to The Macallan Estate on Speyside, as I knew Stella would fall in love with this just as much as I did.

‘We feel really lucky to be launching our first collaboration and making this range of pieces with The Macallan.’

Jaume Ferras, global creative director, The Macallan, said: ‘TOGETHER: A Collection for The Macallan by Stella and Mary McCartney is unlike anything The Macallan has ever introduced, showcasing how we continue to innovate and challenge ourselves, yet the respect for nature reflected by Stella and Mary’s beautiful designs is at the heart of our brand and has been for almost 200 years.’

