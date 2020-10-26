‘The King’ helps out ‘The Prince’

DRINKS brand The King’s Ginger will donate 10% of its sales to The Prince’s Countryside Fund from 1 January.

The ginger spirit was created in 1903 for King Edward VII.

The Prince’s Countryside Fund was launched in 2010 by Prince Charles to “improve the prospects of family farm businesses and the quality of rural life”.

The Prince’s Ginger has also unveiled its new bottle.

Brand manager Mathilda Hill Smith said: “The bottle is inspired by a saddle flask, a nod to King Edward VII, who took many open-air jaunts on horseback and in his beloved Daimler – revivified by Berry Bros & Rudd’s special formulation of course.

“The liquid has also been tweaked and is now more suitable in cocktails, but still perfect to enjoy neat.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.