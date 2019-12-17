The Ivy in the Square kicks off 2020 in style

Hot on the heels of hosting Edinburgh’s world-famous Hogmanay Celebrations, The Mac Twins will be kicking off 2020 in style at The Ivy on the Square with an exclusive DJ set on New Year’s Day.

Sisters Lisa and Alana Macfarlane, who have performed across the globe, will be carrying out an intimate DJ set from 11:30am – 12:30pm, for New Year’s Day Ivy brunch-goers to enjoy.

For those wishing to continue the party, celebratory cocktails will be available including the famous Ivy Royale (£10.75) and The Ivy Bloody Mary (£8.50).

Alana, said: ‘“We’re very excited to be performing and celebrating New Year’s Day at one of our favourite restaurants in Edinburgh. We can’t wait to see everyone there and kick off a brand-new decade in style.’

Located in the heart of Edinburgh, The Ivy on the Square is the perfect place to pop into after visiting the German market in Princes Street Gardens, or a day of shopping on George Street.

The Ivy on the Square, at 6 St Andrew Square, will be open from 9am–midnight (last table at 9pm) on New Year’s Day.