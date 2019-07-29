The Ivy Buchanan Street ready to open its doors

Set in the heart of Glasgow’s Style Mile, The Ivy Buchanan Street looks forward to welcoming its first guests this evening.

The Ivy Buchanan Street opens today from 5pm.

Open seven days a week, Glaswegians are able to enjoy breakfast, elevenses, lunch, light snacks, afternoon tea, cocktails, weekend brunch and dinner.

Located at 106 Buchanan Street, The Ivy Buchanan Street offers sophisticated yet relaxed dining in the heart of Glasgow.

Set across two fabulous floors, the brasserie accommodates approximately 222 guests and features striking interiors, all-encompassing menus and friendly service from sunrise to late evening.

As well as the main restaurant, the space features two beautiful onyx bars and a glamorous private dining room, seating 24 guests and providing a beautiful location for exclusive events, drinks receptions, birthdays and working lunches.

The Parisian-style outdoor seating area can be enjoyed all summer long, whilst DJs and musicians provide exciting, regular entertainment on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings for those dining upstairs or enjoying cocktails at the beautiful first floor bar.

The kitchen, overseen by head chef Brian Scanlan, serves sumptuous dishes including refreshing heritage tomato and feta salad with avocado, watermelon, pistachio and olives, lobster linguine, and chargrilled halloumi with Padrón peppers.

Sitting alongside the delectable food menus is a series of locally-inspired cocktails, as well as an extensive Champagne and wine list.

Created by the brasserie’s expert bar team, cocktails include a refreshing Bramble G&T with Ellis No.2 Scottish Bramble Gin, Briottet crème de Mure, fresh blueberries & Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic, and The Discovery, featuring Shackleton Blended Whisky, Barolo Chinato, rosemary & orange syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters.

