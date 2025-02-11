The Globe Inn in Dumfries earns coveted listing on MICHELIN Guide

The Globe Inn in Dumfries has once again earned a coveted listing in the esteemed MICHELIN Guide.

It comes just after The Globe Inn’s triumph at the VisitScotland Thistle Awards in November 2023, where it was crowned the Best Eating Experience in Scotland.

‘We are incredibly proud and humbled to be recognised by the MICHELIN Guide for the third time,’ said Jonathan Brett, Head of Cuisine, Annandale Distillery Group.

‘This continued recognition is a testament to the unwavering passion, dedication, and talent of our entire team, from the chefs in the kitchen to the front-of-house staff who create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

‘We are driven by a desire to provide our guests with an unforgettable dining experience, and this accolade inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity.’

The restaurant prides itself on its commitment to sourcing the finest local, seasonal produce and works closely with suppliers within a short radius of Dumfries.

It also has its own kitchen garden at Comlongon Estate, where a variety of herbs, vegetables, and other produce are cultivated with care and used in the restaurant.

But this farm-to-table philosophy is not just a trend at The Globe Inn, it’s a core principle that informs every aspect of the restaurant’s operation.

‘We are passionate about showcasing the incredible bounty of produce that Dumfries and Galloway has to offer,’ Head Chef Fraser Cameron said.

‘From the succulent seafood caught off the nearby coast to the flavourful meats raised on local farms, we are fortunate to have access to some of the finest ingredients in the country.

‘Our kitchen garden at Comlongon Estate is a source of immense pride, allowing us to cultivate unique and heritage varieties of fruits and vegetables that add a special touch to our dishes.

‘We strive to create dishes that are not only delicious but also tell a story about the region and its rich culinary heritage.’

