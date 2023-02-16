The Caddy Mann in Eat Game Awards final

THE Caddy Mann restaurant in Jedburgh has reached the finals of the Eat Game Awards.

The eatery won the category in 2019 and finished as the runner-up last year.

Owner Ross Horrocks was also named as the runner-up in the best chef category last year.

This year’s finals will take place in London on 23 March.

Annette Woolcock, Eat Game Awards co-ordinator and head of wild food at the British Association for Shooting & Conservation (BASC), said: “The Eat Game Awards are a showcase for everything that’s brilliant about British game meat.

“They are a tremendous way of recognising local businesses, new talent and those who have spent years, or even decades, spreading the word about wild game meat through their work.

“Our list of finalists this year is mix of brand new names, with some previous winners too.

“We have the best of the best in game butchers, chefs, restaurants, retailers, artisan producers, educators and influencers all waiting to be judged.

“It is a huge achievement to reach the final, good luck to all of them on the night.”

