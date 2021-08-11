The Butcher’s Cut is a unique cut above the rest

There’s a first for Scotland as a food hall butcher and restaurant have teamed up for a unique choose-your-own-steak menu offering.

It’s a fine-dining collaboration that hasn’t been seen before in Scotland, but legendary butcher MacDuff 1890 and award-winning restaurant The Gannet are adding a new and exclusive item onto their menus at the recently opened Food Hall Bonnie & Wild in Edinburgh.

Kicking off weekly from Wednesday, August 11, meat-loving guests at Bonnie & Wild’s Food Hall will be able to enjoy The Butcher’s Cut, a brand new collaborative offering from The Gannet and MacDuff 1890.

In what is a first for Scottish carnivores, guests will be able to visit Bonnie & Wild’s resident butcher, specify their own cut of meat, and have it taken a few metres along to The Gannet East food stall, who will then cook the cut to perfection before serving it with beautifully prepared sides, and followed by a dessert of caramel fondant.

The cuts include MacDuff’s Scotch ribeye steak, their Scotch flat iron steak, and their Galician ribeye steak.

Andrew Duff, MacDuff 1890’s managing director, said: ‘We have worked with The Gannet for several years and it made perfect sense to collaborate with chef John Munro and the team at Gannet East to offer this truly unique concept to guests of Bonnie & Wild.

‘Every Wednesday, throughout the day, customers can come to MacDuff 1890 butcher counter and hand-pick the butcher’s cut from the selection available for that week. They can have it cut to specification in front of them, buy it and then this will be taken across to The Gannet East where, for a small cook-and-service charge, it will be cooked to order for them. Where else could this happen apart from in Bonnie and Wild!’

Peter McKenna, co-founder of The Gannet, added: ‘MacDuff and The Gannet have a strong relationship – they’ve been supplying our Glasgow restaurant for years – and they’re approach to quality and traceability matches our own, as we believe in sourcing from local farmers and producers, building good relationships and trust.

‘The Butcher’s Cut is a brilliant opportunity to serve up something new and innovative, something that could only really be done in Bonnie & Wild’s Food Hall. We all share this ambition to be able to demonstrate the journey the meat takes, from the field, to the butcher, to the kitchen, and ultimately to the customer’s plate. It’s fantastic that we have this environment in which to do just that.’

Since it opened on July 15, Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace has been wowing visitors and winning praise for its range of food outlets and speciality retailers.

Alongside The Gannet and MacDuff 1890, the Food Hall also hosts Creel Caught, the new venture from Chef Gary Maclean, Salt & Chilli Oriental from Chef Jimmy Lee, vegan eaterie Erpingham House, Rico’s Pasta Bar, east PIZZAS, CHIX fried chicken bar, Joelato, the Broken Clock Café and Patisserie, and the first retail unit for national drinks wholesaler Inverarity Morton.

The Butcher’s Cut will run every Wednesday from 11.45am until 9.30pm. Cost £16 plus price of the steak.

Find out more about Bonnie & Wild at www.bonnieandwildmarket.com, the Gannet East at www.thegannetgla.com/east, and learn more about MacDuff 1890 at www.macduffbeef.co.uk/