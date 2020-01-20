The Burns Supper in a box is in shops now

With ready meals continuing to rise in popularity, a Scottish ready meals manufacturer has unveiled the first-ever Burns Supper microwaveable meal kit for two with its new Burns Box.

The new kit for two from McIntosh of Strathmore was developed in response to Scots increasingly busy lifestyles and want for fresh home cooked meals, with 47% of people revealing time pressures mean they rely on convenience foods more than ever.

Made using Scottish ingredients including Scottish potatoes, Scotch whisky sauce and homemade haggis, the microwaveable meal kit for two comes in both vegetarian and traditional haggis options.

The Burns Box contains individual trays of Haggis, Neeps and Tatties allowing customers to have as much or as little of each as they like, topped off with a portion of creamy whisky sauce, all packed in a convenient carry box.

The new meal comes packaged in a fully recyclable box and each of the individual trays are made using 85% recycled materials and are recyclable. The switch to recyclable packaging is part of the brand’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

Julie Nisbet, managing director of McIntosh of Strathmore, said: ‘The new Burns Box is one of our most exciting launches to date. We’ve redefined our best selling Burns Supper for one to bring the ultimate convenient and customisable dinner for two to celebrate our national Bard. It allows our customers to create their own meal to enjoy in minutes.

‘McIntosh of Strathmore prides itself in using Scottish produce where possible to make our best selling ready meals and the Burns Box is no exception. We can’t wait for our loyal and new customers to give it a try.’

The new Burns Box and Vegetarian Burns Box microwaveable meal kits for two are available from Tesco, ASDA and Morrisons stores across Scotland and online, priced at RRP £3.50.