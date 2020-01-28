Take heart when love is in the air at the Ivy

Love is in the air at The Ivy on the Square this February with the arrival of a special installation, sweet treats and cocktails, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

From Wednesday, 5 February, the restaurant’s entrance will be adorned with an eye-catching floral ‘Love Promises’ installation, inspired by the iconic ‘Ponts des Arts’ bridge in Paris.

Featuring a display of stunning pink and red roses, the installation will include an area where guests will be encouraged to place their very own ‘Love Promises’ padlocks gifted to diners who enjoy the restaurant’s Valentine’s Day dessert at the end of their meal.

The special Valentine’s dessert ‘Roses are Red, Berries are too’ is a delicious white chocolate cheesecake complete with raspberries and strawberries (£16.95). Created to share, it is available from 13-16 February.

Lovers can also get their hands on two romantic cocktails from Monday, 10 February, including the Rose Fizz (£11.50) which is made using Lanique Spirit of Rose and Ivy Collection Champagne, or for Martini lovers the Rose Petal Martini (£9.75) which includes Lanique Spirit of Rose, Plymouth Gin, Lychee juice and dashes of Peychauds Bitters.

The Ivy on the Square is located at 6 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh.

For more information visit theivyedinburgh.com