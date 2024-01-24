Superb Scottish whiskies for Burns Night celebrations

We take a look at some superb Scottish whiskies you can enjoy for your Burns Night celebrations.

Tomatin – 12 Year Old single malt (43% ABV, £47)

This remarkable 12 Year Old single malt is matured in a combination of ex-bourbon, ex-Spanish sherry and traditional Scotch whisky casks. Initial aromas of wild heather, pine and cedar soon reveal sweeter notes of crème caramel with apples, pears and mango, before a full-bodied and buttery finish.

On the palate it is sweet and malty, reminiscent of a cheesecake base with dried apple, mango, and fresh pears. Crème caramel with raisin and Christmas spice.

Aberlour’s 12 Year Old (43% ABV, £32)

Aberlour Whisky first founded in 1879 with the aim of creating the finest whisky, focusing on substance over style. Since its inception, Aberlour has harnessed a legacy of craftsmanship, passion and knowledge passed down through generations.

The Aberlour 12 Year Old is a classic example of how the Aberlour new make spirit is matured, with a subtle and well-balanced ex-Sherry cask influence.

Tobermory 25 Year Old (48.1% ABV, £350)

Inspired by the people of Mull’s long-standing history of working with the land that surrounds them, the expression draws on the distillery’s affinity to the island and the crofting industry that has influenced the island as we know it today.

With notes of blackcurrant jam, peaches and lemon peel, this rare and collectible release was firstly matured in Oloroso Casks, before finishing in Gonzalez Byass casks to create a lingering spice, intertwined with poached pears and nutmeg.

Deanston Virgin Oak (46.3% ABV, £36)

This Single Malt Scotch Whisky from the Highlands is a non-age-statement known for its uniquely waxy texture that comes from a long fermentation and a slow distillation.

Crafted by hand and matured in ex-bourbon casks, creating its subtle, honeyed but zesty character. The golden spirit is then finished in Virgin Oak casks, adding subtle spicy aromas.

The perfect Burns Night tipple, Deanston Virgin Oak has a delightfully sweet taste, featuring notes of candied fruits, vanilla and toffee balanced with heather honey and a lightly spiced oaky finish.

Lochlea 5 Year Old (£89.99)

This is a vatting of five different casks from the distillery. This exclusive single malt whisky is incredibly special to the Lochlea team – it is their first ever age statement release since the distillery was founded half a decade ago on Lochlea Farm – where Robert Burns lived and worked, inspiring his thinking and development as a poet.

The final spirit of this limited 5 Year Old release is made up from two first fill ex-Bourbon casks, one first fill Oloroso sherry cask, one double matured Oloroso Sherry cask and a double matured Pedro Ximenez Sherry cask, giving it a delicious rich flavour and texture.

Macallan Double Cask 12-Year-Old (40% ABV, £80)

The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, a perfectly balanced single malt whisky matured for 12 years in both American and European sherry seasoned oak casks.

This is a rich whisky which combines fruity citrus and caramel with spicy ginger and nutmeg.

Bladnoch Liora (52.2% ABV, £70)

The latest addition to the Classic Collection, Bladnoch Liora is matured in a combination of bourbon and new oak casks. Liora embodies the delicate balance between the intensity of the new oak and the sweetness of the bourbon casks, resulting in flavours of fresh cut apples, toasted caramel, peppery spices and fresh oak