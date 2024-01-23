Michelin Star Timberyard team launch new Edinburgh restaurant and wine bar

The team behind the Michelin Star restaurant Timberyard in Edinburgh has announced plans to open a new restaurant.

Owned and operated by the Radford family since 2012, Timberyard was awarded its first Michelin Star in 2023. Just a year later, the team has launched ‘Montrose’, a new restaurant and wine bar in the Abbeyhill area of the city.

Built in the late 1800s, Montrose House was one of Edinburgh’s first public houses. Set over two floors, Montrose now offers a cosy ground-floor wine bar and intimate first-floor dining room.

Both the restaurant and wine bar menus showcase the finest quality seasonal and locally-sourced produce, including wild game, rare breed cattle, foraged ingredients, and organic fruit and vegetables.

The seven-table dining room offers a simple four-course set menu of focused, ingredient-driven dishes.

The bustling wine bar provides space for up to 30 guests to enjoy a selection of European-inspired small plates and A great value three-course lunch menu.

The Radford family are all actively involved in the day-to-day operations. Head chefs James Murray and Moray Lamb will be supported by a small team in the kitchen.

‘At Montrose, the ethos is simple. Source great, seasonal produce. Cook it well and season it perfectly,’ said head chef, Moray Lamb.

‘Downstairs at Montrose, the menu has been inspired by the great wine bars of the world. An exceptional wine list, supported by unfussy, delicious plates, many of which have European influence.

‘Similarly, the first floor dining room with its set four-course menu isn’t restricted by world flavours. The main components of the dishes are locally sourced.

‘Refined cooking, with clean plates of food, but still a bit fun and nothing too challenging for the guests.’

The wine list at Montrose will follow in the steps of Timberyard with a focus on small producers who respect the land they farm and the grapes they harvest.

Growing on the reputation of the Timberyard cellar, Montrose will offer a totally capsule-free and 100% organic wine list.

A focus on bottles, magnums, bag-in-box and canned wine, it is the first of its kind and sets the benchmark for sustainability in the industry.

‘With a first Michelin star under our belts at Timberyard and the launch of our new restaurant and wine bar at Montrose, 2024 looks set to be a really exciting year for our entire team,’ said Jo Radford, front of house.

‘Over the last 10 years, Timberyard has always aimed to be at the forefront of both Scottish and British dining. We are committed to evolving this lasting dining legacy at Montrose with the continued support of our talented chefs and wider team.’