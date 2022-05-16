Street food is coming to Edinburgh Zoo

STREET food will soon be available at Edinburgh Zoo after caterer Compass signed a deal with provider Kerb.

Amy Campbell, Kerb’s newly-appointed Scotland events boss, will work with local producers to increase the food and drink on offer.

David Hay, managing director of Compass Scotland, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Kerb in Scotland and to have Amy on board to drive the business.

“With more than a decade of Scottish hospitality experience and a great network of contacts, she is well-placed to forge relationships with the country’s best street food talent and bring them into the fold at Compass venues.

“We’re always looking at ways to innovate our food offering, whether that’s with more sustainable options or exciting plant-forward meals, and street food is an ideal way to branch out to diverse, unique and global food choices by using local suppliers already working around the country.

“It’s an exciting next step and we’re looking forward seeing the partnership grow.”

Alana Buckley, managing director of London-based Kerb Events, added: “We are so excited to be launching Kerb in Scotland, which has an amazing street food scene.

“We are really looking forward to fostering the local community of food entrepreneurs.

“We have noticed a significant opportunity in Scotland to bring our clients and customers together to provide a culinary experience that is both authentic and professionally organised, using locally-sourced street food options.”

