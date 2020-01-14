Still time to nominate good food and delicious drink

There’s just one month left to enter Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards 2020.

Food and drink producers hoping to be recognised at Scotland’s most prestigious celebration of the industry have just one month left to enter – with entries closing on 14 February.

The Excellence Awards not only recognise the highest quality produce Scotland has to offer, but also commends the people, companies and suppliers that contribute to one of the country’s most important and valuable industries. All Scottish food and drink companies whose products are wholly or mainly produced, processed and packaged in Scotland are encouraged to enter, regardless of size.

Products submitted for the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards will go through a rigorous judging process, being judged by experts and buyers from foodservice and retailers. Last year’s panel included representatives from Asda, Marks & Spencer and Ocado.

Entrants will be whittled down to a shortlist, to be announced in April, before the ultimate winners are announced at a gala dinner and awards ceremony on 21 May.

Winning products will also receive an ‘award-winner’ logo to provide a clear indication to consumers of their high quality and the special recognition they have been given.

Winners will also be able to access the help and expertise from organiser Scotland Food & Drink, who will liaise with them throughout the following year to introduce them to buyer contacts in key markets. Increased brand awareness through Scotland Food & Drink marketing campaigns is an added benefit, and previous winners have seen a real boost in sales as a result.

James Withers, chief executive of the industry body and event organiser Scotland Food & Drink, said: ‘The Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards is one of the most important nights in the calendar for an industry going from strength to strength. The awards represent a great opportunity for producers to gain the recognition they deserve, and for us all to celebrate the dedication, innovation and talent in Scotland.

‘Be it in a field or a factory, exciting and dynamic products are being developed the length and breadth of the country, and as an industry we should be forthright in telling the world about our achievements. From family businesses to household name brands, I would encourage producers from across Scottish food and drink to enter these awards.’

Kevin McBride, vice president of Asda Scotland, added: ‘We’re delighted to be supporting the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards again in 2020. We recognise the importance of sourcing Scottish and supporting the growth of the food and drink sector in Scotland, and our customers love the range and quality of the Scottish products on our shelves. The Awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the very best that Scotland’s larder has to offer.’

Cameron Brown, managing director at Loch Fyne Oysters said: ‘The Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards are a fantastic opportunity to showcase the best produce in Scotland’s larder and what makes us a global leader in the fine food and drink industry.

‘Last year, we were over the moon to take home the prestigious Product of the Year accolade for our exquisite Kinglas Fillet in what was the third consecutive year that our seafood was recognised as the best in Scotland. Winning an Award of this calibre is an achievement to be proud of and is testament to the dedication and expertise of the businesses that are producing exceptional produce here in Scotland.’

The 2020 Excellence Awards is supported by The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) and headline sponsor ASDA.

To enter the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards, visit: http://excellenceawards.foodanddrink.scot