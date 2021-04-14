Step right up to The Circus as Six by Nico returns

It’s hard not to get excited when The Circus rolls into town – and that’s exactly what’s happening as Six by Nico returns later this month.

The arrival of the blue and red Big Top is quite an event with dazzling high-wire acts, clowns splattered with custard pies, jugglers, magicians and unicyclists.

Inspired by memories of the The Circus experience, Chef Nico Simeone and his team have created a show stopping menu seasoned with a little bit of mystery, a little bit of magic, and a whole lot of joy.

From the sweet smells to the festive music, the ambiance of the Circus is especially uplifting – bringing people and families together with adulterated fun and comforting food.

After a downer of a year, the team at Six by Nico knows how to turn a meal into a show. If your favorite memories consist of Ferris wheels and fried dough, The Circus menu will be right up your alley this Spring. From Monday 26 April in Scotland (Glasgow and Edinburgh) and from Monday May 17 in England (Manchester, Liverpool and London) at Six by Nico restaurants will showcase the flavours of upscale carnival food and surprise and delight guests looking for the greatest feast.

The new six course The Circus tasting menu includes Waffles & Ice Cream – Chicken Liver Parfait, Compressed Peach, Potato Cris; Candy Butchers – Beef Carpaccio, Burger Sauce, Aged Parmesan, Pickled Cucumber; The Illusionist – Chicken Ballotine, Crushed Artichoke, Brown Shrimp, Caper & Raisin Puree; A-Crab-atics – Sole, Baby Courgette, Bergamot Gel, Crab Tortellini & Bisque; The Greatest Show – Smoked Flat Iron, Wild Garlic, Black Truffle Emulsion, Ox Cheek Pasty.

The final act ends on a sweet note with The Grand Finale – Peanut Butter parfait, Rhubarb Compote, Blood Orange, Candy Floss.

The vegetarian alternative boasts six delicious courses of Waffles & Ice Cream – Goats Cheese Mousse, Compressed Peach, Potato Crisp; Candy Butchers – Beetroot Tartare, Burger Sauce, Aged Parmesan, Pickled Cucumber; The Illusionist – Herb Gnocchi, Samphire, Crushed Artichoke, Caper & Raisin Puree; A-Crab-atics – Sole, Smoked Tomato Compote, Bergamot Gel, Crab Tortellini & Bisque; The Greatest Show – Smoked Cep Mushroom, Black Truffle Emulsion, Crisp King Oyster, Wild Garlic and The Grand Finale – Peanut Butter parfait, Rhubarb Compote, Blood Orange, Candy Floss.

Chef Nico Simeone said: ‘Who amongst us doesn’t have fond memories of a visit to the circus when we were young? The circus is a fascinating visual and our re-opening menu is full with colorful unpretentious, playful dishes.

‘Everybody needs a little extra excitement right now and our team had lots of fun developing and creating this theme as we prepare to reopen our Six by Nico restaurants across the country.’

Diners can book a table now for The Circus. Open from midday, Monday through to Sunday, each six-course menu will be available from noon to late.

The menu will be priced from £32* per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine pairing for an additional £26 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as The Circus inspired snack sides. *Please note London pricing is £37 per person and £33 for wine pairing.

Step right up to make a reservation at www.sixbynico.co.uk

The Circus will run from Monday 26 April to Sunday 6 June 2021 at Six by Nico Glasgow Finnieston, Glasgow Southside and Edinburgh City Centre. At Six by Nico Manchester, Six by Nico Liverpool and Six by Nico London, The Circus will run from Monday 17 May – Sunday 27 June 2021. Six by Nico Belfast opening dates are yet to be announced.