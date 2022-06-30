SRUC milkshakes bring all the farmers to the show

STUDENTS from Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) handed out nearly 3,500 free milkshakes and conducted more than 1,200 steak taste tests during last week’s Royal Highland Show.

Thousands of guests visited the SRUC’s pavilion during the show’s four days.

Eileen Wall, professor of integrative livestock genetics and head of research at SRUC, supervised 1,209 steak taste tests to develop more understanding of which farming practices produce the tastiest beef.

SRUC’s marketing and student recruitment team distributed more than 4,000 reusable bags, filled with wildflower seeds and other freebies.

Powell said: “It was fantastic to be back at the Royal Highland Show, the highlight in the Scottish rural calendar.

“There is no substitute to giving the entire community a chance to come together and it was very important for SRUC to be at the heart of that.

“Meeting stakeholders face to face and sharing what SRUC is doing in support of the Scottish natural economy, as well as our exciting plans for the future, was a great privilege.

“We very much look forward to returning next year.”

RSABI launches #Challenge125 ride at show

Meanwhile, the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RSABI) launched its “#Challenge125” at the show to mark the charity’s 125th anniversity.

The organisation, which provides support to people working in the farming sector, is inviting supporters to ride exercise bikes to help it reach a target of 125,000km.

The challenge began at the show on 23 June at sponsor United Auctions’ stand, and will run until 26 August, when the RSABI’s Great Glen Challenge 2022 will take place.

Riders at the show included included: Alison Rose, chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland; Bill Gray, chairman of the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS); Martin Kennedy, president of NFU Scotland; Jim Smith, farmer and TV comedian; and David Leggat, RSABI’s chair.

Carol McLaren, RSABI’s chief executive, said: “We’ve had a fantastic start to our #Challenge125 initiative, thanks to the tremendous support of our sponsors United Auctions and all those who contributed kilometres over the four days.

“You can join the challenge this summer to help improve your mental and physical fitness, as well as contributing your kilometres and helping us to reach 125,000km by 26 August.

“Why not set yourself a 125km, or other, target and walk, run, cycle, ride, swim – complete the kilometres however you would like to?”

