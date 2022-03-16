Ten day Stirling SpiritFEST is announced

The Stirling Gin and Whisky Festivals have been relaunched as the Stirling SpiritFEST, a 10 day celebration of Scottish spirits and beyond.

The newly created SpiritFEST will run from 28 October through to 6 November and will include both gin and whisky festivals on back to back weekends.

The festival will offer more opportunities for spirit workshops and masterclasses and will include a range of drinks-based events including a rum masterclass, at venues across Stirling mid-week.

The Stirling Whisky Festival was launched in 2012 and now in its 11th year, will be bigger than ever with some of the most prestigious names in the Scottish Whisky industry attending.

The festival has welcomed thousands of whisky enthusiasts to the heart of Scotland to sample over 100 of the best whiskies our small country has to offer over the past few years.

Each year Stirling invites distilleries to share their latest and greatest spirits as well as offering masterclasses that delve into the making, cask aging and bottling of mouth-watering whisky.

In 2014 the Stirling Gin Festival was launched – one of the first gin festivals in the UK – where we celebrate the best in Scottish craft gins and the unique stories that accompany them. The popular cocktail masterclasses will run through the day, giving any wannabe mixologists the opportunity to get their shakers out and mix things up on their day out.

There will be a competition for the best dressed stall at both gin and whisky festivals so keep your eyes peeled and vote for your favourite.

Lindores Abbey distillery won best stall at the 2021 Stirling Whisky Festival with a beautiful rustic display of their whisky and botanicals.

Event organiser June McCann spoke of the SpiritFEST launch: ‘We are really excited about the next chapter in our spirit festival journey. It made sense to unite both festivals and create a 10 day celebration of the Spirits of Scotland. As well as gin and whisky, we will host events over the 10 days including the spooky gin tasting and ghost walk at the Old Town Jail. It’s an event not to be missed!’

Stirling Distillery owner Cameron McCann said ‘This festival is a great opportunity for Scottish brands to promote their products as well as encourage visitors to explore local Stirling businesses as they descend on our beautiful, historic city.’

Finlay Geekie, owner of Wild Thyme Spirits who brought Colonsay gin to last year’s gin festival said: ‘We had an absolute blast at the event – great venue – well attended – the gin drinkers of Stirling were very generous in their praise for our products and purchased accordingly! We sold out of three of the gins we brought along despite thinking we’d over stocked! We would highly recommend this event to both gin consumers and gin producers alike.’

Both events will be held at the Golden Lion hotel in Stirling City Centre with the rum masterclass and gin tasting and ghost walk held at Stirling Distillery. These festivals sell out quickly so don’t delay.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.stirlingspiritfest.com.

Anyone would like to be an exhibitor at these sell out festivals in 2022 or if you’re a local business and would like to be included in the festival brochure, should email info@stirlingspiritfest.com.