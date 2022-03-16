All set for the Mighty Coe ski and snowboard festival

The UK’s first ever mountain-based ski and snowboard festival is taking place next weekend.

Hosted on the mountain in Glencoe, the Mighty Coe event, from 26-27 March includes an impressive line-up of attending snowsport brands alongside a wide range of on-snow and social activity.

At the heart of the daytime snow action is a piste-side festival village, with exhibiting or equipment testing from brands such as Salomon, Nordica, Dynastar, Atomic, Dynafit, Ortovox, Lange, Black Crows, K2, Shred, Fauna, Oakley, Jones, Line, Planks, The Snowboard Asylum and more.

UK snowsports retailer and festival partner Ellis Brigham will also be providing some festival shopping opportunities, and organisers say more brands will be announced over the coming weeks.

A Snow Bar and food stalls will keep everyone fuelled while they check out all the new equipment or join one of the many group or guided activities.

For those wishing to progress their skills, a programme of courses and sessions includes guide-led ski touring – with test kit included – from Salomon, and Atomic will also be providing a taste of the backcountry experience and a chance to try their skis. The usual wide variety of ski and snowboard

lessons are also available.

Organiser Neil Dalgleish said: ‘Apart from just getting together to celebrate skiing and snowboarding after the last two years of misery, one of the aims of the festival is to encourage people to discover the joys of getting into the backcountry – safely.

‘People can find out what kit they need, maybe try some of it, and join a group to learn the basics of what to do and how to stay safe while doing it.’

The festival also features The North Face and Ellis Brigham Snow Night – a film and apres night which has already toured to London and Manchester. Scottish lockdown snow film Grounded will receive a rare showing alongside Versatile with Victor De Le Rue and Sam Anthamatten, and the Ultimate Run with Markus Eder – widely regarded as the best short ski film ever made.

The Snow Night will also be something of a baptism for Glencoe Mountain Resort’s newly rebuilt café complex, which was destroyed by a horrific fire on Boxing Day 2019.

The idea for the Mighty Coe was born during Covid lockdown, and is in part a response to the renewed interest in ‘home snow’, but also the bigger climate picture.

Neil added: ‘Look at the tragedy happening to the glaciers and to the weather. We have to change what we do – all of us. I hope this festival will show that you can still have an amazing time in the mountains without flying

continues off to the Alps or wherever.

‘Learning to make the most of our less-polluting opportunities closer to home has to be a part of the future for UK snowsports enthusiasts.’

The festival has partnered with climate action charity Protect Our Winters, whose aim is to help passionate outdoor people become effective climate advocates to achieve systemic solutions to climate change.

The Mighty Coe aims to be an annual celebration of skiing and snowboarding for the UK, both on-piste and in the backcountry, and takes place at Glencoe Mountain, on 26-27 March 2022.

The festival is supported by The North Face, Salomon and Ellis Brigham.

Full programme info is available at www.themightycoe.com

The Mighty Coe is organised by Scottish outdoor event organisers Hillside Outside Ltd in partnership with Glencoe Mountain Resort.