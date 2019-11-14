New Arcturus gin will leave you pining for more

To celebrate the second anniversary of handcrafted Highland Arcturus Gin, the first new expression has joined the family – Arcturus Scots Pine.

Scots Pine is one of only three native pines to the UK and has existed in Scotland for nearly 8,500 years. The needles of the ancient tree have been combined with foraged botanicals to create this new and unique variation of Arcturus.

Enjoy juniper aromas with hints of pine and lemon, followed by the flavours of pine and Douglas fir enhanced by lemon verbena, with a hint of rosemary providing herbal notes.

Dan Rose-Bristow, founder of Arcturus Gin, said: “Following the success of Arcturus during its first two years, now seemed the right time to press ahead with the launch of a new expression. Arcturus Scots Pine is nostalgic yet contemporary and perfect for this time of year.”

The limited edition 70cl bottles of Arcturus Scots Pine and 70cl bottles of original Arcturus are available to buy online at selected national retailers or at The Torridon Resort’s whisky and gin bar.

An exciting home grown spirit, Arcturus gin was created in 2017 by The Torridon Resort, a luxury hotel, inn and activity centre in the Highlands. Arcturus is distilled at Dunnet Bay Distillery with Scots lovage, kelp seaweed, rowanberries and bilberries, and blended with pure Scottish loch water. Arcturus is named after one of the brightest stars in the night sky, and, according to mythology, the female stag can only conceive at the rising of Arcturus.

It has received a coveted endorsement by The Gin Guide (geographic high scorer in the 2019 awards), it won silver in the 2019 World Drink Awards in the classic gin category and was a finalist in the 2018 Scottish Gin Awards.

For orders and more information visit www.arcturusgin.com