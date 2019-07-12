Marketing award for Eden Mill’s co-founder

Eden Mill co-founder Paul Miller has won an industry Oscar for the entrepreneurial marketing skills that put the beer, gin and whisky brand on the world map.

Paul was presented with Global Marketer of the Year at the 22nd Academy of Marketing Science world congress at the University of Edinburgh on Thursday (11 July).

The award recognises his significant global contribution to the marketing of drinks industry along with his key role in revitalising the Scottish craft gin market and bringing whisky production back to St Andrews after 150 years.

Previous winners include Olivier Dexemple, the former Marketing and Development Director of Coca-Cola Europe and Rod Drury founder and former CEO of the online accounting software company Xero.

Miller completed an MBA at University of Edinburgh Business School in 2004, where he continues to support the education of the next generation of marketers.

After a career with Diageo, Glenmorangie and Coors, he set up Eden Mill in 2012 and has seen turnover grow to £11million a year with the goal of becoming Scotland’s first carbon neutral distillery.

Paul said: ‘I am thrilled to be recognised at the AMS World Marketing Congress 2019, as well as the wider marketing and business community. It’s been a tremendous few days learning from experts and peers from around the world.’

Professor Tina Harrison, co-chair of the 2019 AMS congress, said: ‘Paul Miller receives this award in recognition of his significant contribution to the development of the Scottish gin, whisky and beer markets at home and globally’

This week’s 2019 congress sees a rigorous academic programme which focuses on enlightenment.

The theme Enlightened Marketing in Challenging Times’, draws on the historical significance of Edinburgh as the birthplace of the ‘Scottish Enlightenment’, the intellectual movement that centred on reason and advanced the ideas of liberty, progress and the scientific method.

The congress reflects critically on the roles of marketing and marketers in incorporating and advancing the ideals and actions of the Scottish Enlightenment within contemporary marketing theory and practice.