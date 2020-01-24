Hills & Harbour Gin takes a top award

A Scots distiller was celebrating big this week after winning the top award for ‘Best Scottish London Dry’ Gin at this year’s World Gin Awards held in London.

Taking home a win in the most competitive category against many well-known and respected Scottish gin brands delighted the Crafty Distillery, based in Galloway, believing it shows how far they have come in their short two-and-a-half years in the industry.

They also got a big win in 2019, when they scooped ‘Double Gold’ at the San Francisco World Spirit Awards for their Hills & Harbour Gin, which is arguably the most coveted of all the global spirit awards, and cements their place as one of the best craft gins in the world.

Founder and owner Graham Taylor said: ‘At Crafty we really pride ourselves on going that extra more costly mile to create products that live up to the true meaning of craft.

‘Receiving these critically acclaimed awards is a big honour that will continue to fuel our mission “to create tasty honest spirits for everyone who loves a tipple’.

‘As for 2020, we already have innovative new products in development, and have exciting news of further growth in the UK, along with new export countries joining the ranks. We’re confident you’ll be seeing more of our Crafty spirits here and abroad this year.’

Master distiller and distillery manager Craig Rankin added: ‘Put simply, we go further to uncover a higher level of craft through more research and development, hard work and utilising a more inclusive approach with our customers. Our Hills & Harbour Gin alone took over 18 months of development.

‘Including making our own spirit from scratch (a very rare and expensive process in the industry), we gained feedback from hundreds of members of the pubic, developed 90+ recipes and took the time to learn and respect the science and balance of flavours, traditions and provenance. For us this is the only way to create truly innovative craft spirits that can be enjoyed by all.’

Hills & Harbour Gin has an RRP of around £36 and can be found widely across the UK, including many independent retailers, UK wide at John Lewis, dozens of Majestic Wine stores and online retailers. You can also order from www.craftydistillery.com. For outside the UK it’s currently available in Germany, Austria, Italy, Denmark & Canada.