Gordon Ramsay launches new gin with Eden Mill

Gordon Ramsay’s new Six Rivers gin range has been released, as a result of a collaboration between the internationally renowned, multi-Michelin chef and award-winning distillers Eden Mill.

Ramsay’s first step into the UK spirits market, the Six Rivers gin collaboration pushes boundaries in the craft of distilling; combining some of the best and most exciting ingredients in the Scottish larder with the world’s richest and most experienced palettes, for everyone to enjoy.

The first release, Six Rivers: Eden Gin is inspired by the unique flavours of Fife and named after the Eden River, which runs past Eden Mill’s climate positive distillery near St Andrews. The gin’s featured botanicals include a new Scottish superberry called the honeyberry, which grows less than 15 miles from Eden Mill’s distillery, and Mara Seaweed locally harvested in Crail.

A bespoke and sustainable glass bottle has been designed for Six Rivers. Easily recycled and using 18% less glass than industry standard, the bottle design furthers Eden Mill’s commitment to reducing their carbon footprint as one of the UK’s leading climate positive spirit brands.

Gordon Ramsay said: ‘There is a dynamic and vibrant gin industry within the UK. As one of the world’s fastest growing spirits segments, it’s been clear to me for a while that Gin has huge appeal.

‘The team at Eden Mill have an innovative approach to the art of distilling, it has been a joy to work with them and I really respect their passion for their craft. We set out to create a narrative from the area around the distillery, to forage ingredients and develop flavours that told a story and I absolutely believe we have done that.

‘I’m very proud of the range of products we’ve produced. With the beautiful native ingredients and stunning bottles I can’t wait for everyone to have a drink on me!’

Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill, St. Andrews said: ‘It has been an honour to work closely with Gordon to create the Six Rivers collection. His knowledge and understanding of flavour is incomparable, and it has been a real joy bringing our teams together to create a collection of drinks so reflective and personal to his character, tastes and passions.

‘We are particularly proud to work with the ingredients from the landscape of our home to create a collaboration gin we can both be proud of. The larder of Fife is one of edible gold, and we’re delighted to be supporting an ecosystem of small independent producers within 15 miles of our climate positive distillery to gather outstanding ingredients. This is the first time the honeyberry has ever been used in a gin of this scale before, and we can’t wait for enthusiasts to discover its unique flavour, paired perfectly with award-winning Mara Seaweed.

‘The Six Rivers range, starting with Eden Gin is a completely distinctive offering for an already very exciting and vibrant gin market. Our taste trials have welcomed a very positive response to the unique flavour profile, enjoyed best in a classic serve with premium tonic and citrus garnish.’

Retailing at £29 (40.6% ABV, 70cl) a limited small batch of Six Rivers: Eden Gin will be available from selected retailers from October.

Discover more at edenmill.com and www.gordonramsay.com