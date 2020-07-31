Glasgow rum distillers win business title

TWO Scottish rum makers have been hailed as the “young micro-entrepreneurs of the year”.

Zander Macgregor and Allan Nairn won the title at the Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards and were given a £7,500 cash prize.

They were nominated for the honour by DSL Business Finance, which lent them £45,000 to grow their company.

The friends launched Wester Spirit in 2017 and the following year opened the first rum distillery in Glasgow for three centuries.

The distillery runs on renewable energy and recycles all its waste instead of sending it to a rubbish dump.

Read more spirits news and reviews on Scottish Field’s drinks pages.