Enjoy a cloudy lemonade with a spirited difference

Many of us enjoy a chilled cloudy lemonade to help us relax.

A Scottish distiller has now put a different slant to it, as a new crossbreed juniper-led gin, macerated in Sicilian lemon peel, has joined the LoneWolf pack.

Craft beer expert BrewDog has cut its teeth with the BrewDog Distilling Co,. launching a series of spirits made from scratch, grain to glass, in their distillery in Scotland.

Starting with gin, the LoneWolf barks a juniper bite, joined by a G&T and the latest to the brood; LoneWolf Cloudy Lemon, with all depicting the alpha wolf created by leading Californian artist Bioworkz, a likeminded lover of punk, animals and tattoos.

The spirit is given fresh Sicilian lemon peel for seven days before being released. With a strong lemon nose and merciless juniper kick, this is a crossbreed to be reckoned with.

LoneWolf Cloudy Lemon Gin is hand-crafted in Aberdeen with a blend of Scots pine, Tuscan juniper, grapefruit peel, lemon peel, pink peppercorns, orris root, angelica, mace, cardamom, lemongrass, kaffir lime, almonds, coriander and lavender.

LoneWolf Cloudy Lemon Gin joins a growing clan of superior Brewdog spirits, alongside the flagship LoneWolf Gin, a small-batch London dry gin made from 14 botanicals with notes of lavender, ferociously resinous Scots pine needles and a fierce juniper backbone – in fact, it uses five times more juniper than typical craft recipes. LoneWolf Gin relaunched with a new bottle design in spring 2019.

This uncompromising juniper hit is also available as LoneWolf Gin & Tonic: a carbonated ‘gin in a tin’. It simply mixes the original LoneWolf Gin with a tonic laced with natural pink grapefruit, lemon and lime.

Brewdog Distilling Co is obsessed with quality using the world’s only triple bubble pot still ensuring maximum flavour in their gin. LoneWolf is all distilled from scratch in Aberdeenshire to Brewdog’s fanatical standards, going from grain to glass in one sole location.

Visit www.brewdogdistilling.com for details.