Buy an Oor Wullie sculpture at auction or bid online

Hundreds of Oor Wullie sculptures will go under the hammer next week to raise vital funds for children and young people in hospital.

Following the spectacular success of this summer’s art trail, the Edinburgh auction takes place on Thursday 19 September at Prestonfield House, with all 60 life-sized Oor Wullie sculptures from the capital – and four limited edition mini sculptures – available for bidding.

Prospective buyers can attend on the night to place a bid on their favourite sculpture in person, though spaces are limited for this event. Anyone who is unable to attend the Prestonfield event is invited to watch and bid online as the auction will be streamed live throughout the evening.

Bidding is expected to start between £4000 and £5000 per large sculpture.

All proceeds will go to Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC) to fund vital medical equipment and research, family support services and innovative play programmes for children and young people at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Roslyn Neely, CEO of ECHC, said: ‘This is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to buy a piece of Scotland’s unforgettable summer and own a unique work of art, whether for your home, garden or business.

‘We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has got involved with Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail so far and we are very excited to now be wishing Scotland’s favourite son a very fond farewell as he goes off to auction.

‘Whether from prospective buyers at Prestonfield or from those bidding live online, all funds raised from the sale of the sculptures will help us to continue our vital work of supporting children, young people and their families to have a positive hospital experience.’

Spaces are limited for the auction on Thursday 19 September and attendance is by invitation only. If you would like to attend and bid for a sculpture, please email rachel.baxter@echcharity.org as soon as possible.

To register to bid online and live stream the auction, click here to register now: https://auction.anmarts.co.uk/m/view-auctions/catalog/id/86