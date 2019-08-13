Edinburgh Gin unveils new full-strength flavoured gin

Edinburgh Gin continues to expand its full-strength flavoured offering with the creation of Lemon & Jasmine.

Following the hugely successful launch of Edinburgh Gin’s Rhubarb & Ginger gin in May, the new Lemon & Jasmine spirit combines the juniper-forward profile of a London Dry with natural flavours of fresh lemon and aromatic jasmine.

Sales of flavoured gin and gin liqueurs are now valued at over £780m across the on-trade and off-trade combined. In the last 12 months alone, citrus has emerged as the fastest growing flavour segment, with demand growing tenfold.

Neil Mowat, UK marketing director of Ian Macleod Distillers, said: ‘2019 has been a defining year for Edinburgh Gin as we turn our premium distilling credentials and flair for flavour to full-strength gins.

‘Lemon & Jasmine is the next chapter in this flavour story; celebrating the refreshing contrast of lively citrus and mellow florals – coming together to create an invigorating and versatile full-strength gin.’

Edinburgh Gin Lemon & Jasmine pairs perfectly with premium tonics; creating a refreshingly zesty and smooth gin & tonic.

With an RRP in the off trade of £28 the new full-strength gin is available in 70cl format, for on-trade and off-trade accounts.

Founded in 2010, Edinburgh Gin is a multi-award-winning distillery based in Scotland’s capital city. The core portfolio includes: Edinburgh Gin Classic, Edinburgh Gin Seaside, and Edinburgh Gin Cannonball.

Edinburgh Gin’s popular gin liqueur family includes Raspberry, Elderflower, Rhubarb & Ginger, Plum & Vanilla, Pomegranate & Rose and Apple & Spice.