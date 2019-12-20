Eden Mill launches Eden Nil alcohol free range

Award-winning St Andrews based distiller and brewer Eden Mill has today announced the launch of its first alcohol free range.

The aptly named Eden Nil range launches following research which found 61% of consumers want better choice when it comes to non-alcoholic drinks, while 58% are drinking more non and low ABV drinks than last year.

Working with Secret Herb Garden in Edinburgh and expert botanists, Eden Mill have created a non-alcoholic distillate using only water, juniper, coriander, lemon balm and cardamom.

Paired with rose lemonade or tonic this provides the great authentic taste of Eden Mill that gin enthusiasts have come to know and love.

In fact, the range is so convincing that research conducted by Eden Mill found that 75% of people who tried the Eden Nil range against its 5% ABV range couldn’t tell the difference.

Two distinct flavours will be available in the ready-to-drink range; the Original Gin & Tonic, and the Love Gin & Rose Lemonade with each can featuring illustrations inspired by Edinburgh’s Secret Herb Garden. Eagle-eyed consumers will be able to spot farm animals, various wildlife, as well as a taxi covered in flowers and a giant deckchair in the intricate designs.

Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill, said: ‘We definitely set ourselves a challenge by creating a product that doesn’t feature Eden Mill gin, but still has the unique Eden Mill gin taste, synonymous with our brand.

‘Year-on-year we can see there is a 25% increase in sales in no/low alcoholic drinks. How drinks are crafted and served, and why drinks are created play a vital role in the overall experience between bartenders and customers.

‘In fact, research has shown that there is a real and oftentimes missed opportunity for having a standalone or dedicated non-alcoholic sections on a menu that are available throughout the day to drive incremental sales and make extra profit.

‘We believe we have created a product that is perfect for all occasions, from designated drivers to pregnant mums, or for the increasing number of health-conscious people – we have created a unique alternative without compromising on flavour.”

Eden Nil is available to purchase from the Eden Mill website and also Eden Mill retail shops, as well as the Radisson Red Sky Bar in Glasgow.

Eden Mill recently ranked 38th at the 23rd annual Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100. The league table which outlines the UK’s fastest-growing private companies, saw Eden Mill beat the likes of Aberdonian firm BrewDog which ranked 57th out of 100.

The company also announced this year a brand-new commercial partnership with the SEC Campus in Glasgow. SEC is home of The Hydro, Scotland’s biggest live entertainment venue. Eden Mill are the “Official Gin Partner” of the venue.

For more information visit: www.edenmill.com