Distillery is capturing the spirit of Christmas

Edinburgh’s first working whisky and gin distillery in almost 100 years in the city centre is set to offer visitors the spirit of Christmas.

Around one million people are expected to attend Edinburgh’s famous Christmas and Hogmanay festivities – and this year, they will have a new way to get into the festive spirit now that Edinburgh has a new whisky and gin distillery.

Holyrood Distillery, which is situated off the Royal Mile within easy walking distance of the city centre and its main visitor attractions, hosts three fun and informative daily guided tour packages: a Holyrood Distillery Tour; a Holyrood Distillery Gin Tour and Tasting; and a Holyrood Distillery Whisky Tour and Tasting;

The 60 minute tours focus on exploring flavour and feature the opportunity to get hands-on with ingredients, sample various spirits, and bottle whisky straight from the cask.

The distillery also boasts a Tasting Bar, and a shop offering a range of festive gifts and merchandise, as well as Holyrood’s developing range of spirits, including its gin liqueurs and a specially selected rare and vintage whisky range.

During December, the distillery is hosting events such as The Edinburgh Sketcher Workshop on 11 December, a sketching and painting session which includes a flight of drinks; and a Wreath Building Workshop on 17 December, with designer and candle maker Laura Thomas, creative director of Laura Thomas Co.

With distilling thriving in Edinburgh and a recent boom in Scotch whisky tourism, Holyrood Distillery is already a leading visitor attraction. Its tours have already earned a 5 bubble rating on TripAdvisor, with a recent reviewer describing it as an ‘outstanding local distillery offering exceptional tours (and tastings) just a short walk from the city centre. An absolute ‘must see’ Edinburgh attraction.’ The distillery is also on the verge of hitting the top 10 of TripAdvisor’s Things to Do in Edinburgh list.

Edinburgh’s city centre hasn’t been home to a working single malt whisky distillery since the Edinburgh Distillery (also known as Glen Sciennes) in nearby Newington closed in 1925.

While the capital has a Scotch ‘whisky experience’ and a distillery 15 miles outside the city, this is the first time in 94 years that visitors to the capital will be able to enjoy an immersive tour of an operational single malt and gin distillery in the heart of the city.

For Holyrood Distillery tour bookings click HERE.

Visit www.holyrooddistillery.co.uk for more details.