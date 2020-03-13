Distillers launch a new drinks apothecary range

The Harris Wild Rose Tincture is the first release from the Isle of Harris Distillery’s new drinks apothecary range.

Designed to complement Isle of Harris Gin serves and cocktails, the range is created in collaboration with plantswoman and herbalist Amanda Saurin.

It can be added as required to create subtle new variations of the Harris serve, as well as providing a beautiful pale-pink hue.

This small-batch creation is made from wild rose petals, picked in the village of Northton in South Harris. The tincture is balanced with sloes which have been ageing for the last three years, bergamot peel picked in Cyprus and elderberries foraged in Sussex.

Due to the seasonal nature and sparse availability of the ingredients, the Harris Wild Rose Tincture is a very special limited edition of only 394 bottles.

Guided by Amanda, the Isle of Harris Distillery will continue to explore the joys of their Outer Hebridean island’s indigenous flora with more experimental apothecary drinks products to come in 2020.

It’s available online at Harrisdistillery.com, priced £20.