Climate positive spirits are cutting carbon footprint

Arbikie Distillery has announced a partnership between its world-first climate positive Nàdar spirits range and ecoSPIRITS.

Founded in 2018, and now used by almost 700 leading bars, restaurants, and hotels worldwide, ecoSPIRITS is the world’s first closed-loop distribution technology for premium spirits.

By nearly eliminating packaging waste in the premium spirits supply chain, ecoSPIRITS provides both a powerful cost advantage and a transformative carbon footprint reduction.

Nàdar Spirits are crafted from a pea-base spirit which avoids more carbon dioxide emissions than it creates with a carbon saving of over 1.53 kg CO2e per bottle. This spirit derives its environmental performance from utilising the humble garden pea, avoiding the need for synthetic fertilizer, and reducing the reliance on imported protein for animal feed.

On average, ecoSPIRITS eliminates 70% – 90% of the CO2 associated with the packaging and distribution of premium spirits when compared with single use glass comparators. The proportional CO2 reduction is a function of supply chain length.

It is estimated that by working with ecoSPIRITS, Arbikie can further improve their carbon saving by a minimum of 550g carbon per bottle.

Co-Founder Iain Stirling said: ‘This technology will lead to a major reduction in waste produced by bars, restaurants and hotels. Having less glass and cardboard in local landfills means consumers can do their part by drinking “green” and feeling good about their lifestyle choices.’

The closed loop system will reduce packaging costs significantly, while also allowing Arbikie to further quantify their packaging, transport, and distribution carbon footprint reduction for reporting purposes.

Brand manager Gareth Jones added: ‘Sustainability is a puzzle that is always up for improvement. At Arbikie we are aiming to become one of the world’s most sustainable distilleries through our single-estate approach. We can’t do it alone and our partnership with ecoSPIRITS is another step in that journey.’

Director at Arbikie Distillery, John Stirling concludes on Arbikie’s sustainable objectives and values: ‘As both farmers and distillers we are in an ideal position to grow and distil our family of sustainable spirits.

‘Sustainable products, particularly in the area of food and drink, are undoubtedly the future, and they will be the major economic driving force in the years to come, not just in Scotland, but across the world. We are fortunate to have such a wonderful environment from which we can produce the highest quality of spirits, and we’re proud to play a part at the vanguard of what is becoming a global movement.’

‘As a circular economy technology company, ecoSPIRITS looks to partner with those spirits producers who are leading the way in both sustainability principles and innovation,’ noted Paul Gabie, ecoSPIRITS CEO.

‘There is almost no better fit than the Arbikie Distillery and the climate positive range of Nàdar Spirits. We are thrilled to welcome them as the latest brand partner available through the ecoSPIRITS closed loop service in the United Kingdom.’

Starting this month, both Nàdar Gin and Nàdar Vodka will be available to the on trade in the United Kingdom in ecoSPIRITS’ patent-pending 4.5L ecoTOTETM format.

For more information on Nadar visit www.arbikie.com/nadar-gin