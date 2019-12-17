An incredible year of growth for Scots gin firm

Stirling-based Boë Gin wrapped up a phenomenal year with 12 months of quick growth.

They have enjoyed a slew of new listing announcements in 2019, and with on trade data from CGA revealing their very rapid growth, partly achieved by securing an additional 4,000 new outlets around the UK in the period January-August 2019.

They tie up a year of successes with huge new listing announcements, such as Marston’s, one of Britain’s biggest drinks wholesalers, Hall & Woodhouse – a 180-strong bar chain in the south of England, and Whitbread – who will be rolling out the gin in their Bar + Block Steakhouse chain.

To top this off, CGA, who analyse data in the on-trade, unveiled figures showing that Boë has more than doubled in volume and value over 2019, and is the fastest growing gin brand compared to competitors like Brockman’s, Whitley Neill and Warner Edwards. The CGA stats also revealed that Boë is the only brand to show an increase in price/litre for both the quarter and the year together.

Andrew Richardson, director of Boe Gin, said: ‘In the fast moving, competitive gin market , it’s getting even tougher for brands to have an impact, and make it onto shelves and into glasses. Therefore as we reach the end of the year we are delighted with how Boë has gone from strength to strength, standing out from the crowd, and establishing itself as a leading independent gin brand across the entire UK.

‘Boë’s success is based on having gins which are distinctive, taste amazing, sell well, and are supported by heavyweight marketing investment. Cheers to a successful year for Boë, and thanks to our customers for making it all possible.”

The success comes off the back of a multi-channel marketing campaign launched earlier this year, where the brand enrolled singer Paloma Faith to star in their advert, collaborated with mixology experts to create a ‘haunted cocktail’ range for Halloween, and designed ‘gin-spired’ botanical festive wreaths for Christmas.

The product is a firm favourite in the UK on-trade and has a presence in some of the most prestigious cocktail bars, restaurants and pubs across the UK. These latest successes follow Boë Violet and Boë Passion being listed across Asda’s Scottish stores earlier this year.

The brand boasts a range of colourful flavoured gins in its portfolio – from full-strength products to liqueurs. Vibrant in colour as well as taste, the eye-catching Boë Passion was launched this year alongside Boë Violet and classic Boë Scottish Gin. The brand’s liqueur range – perfect for creating stand-out cocktails includes Peach & Hibiscus, Scottish Bramble and Spiced orange. These can be viewed at www.boegin.com.